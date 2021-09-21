Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $155.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $160.18 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

