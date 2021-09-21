iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,251,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.07. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

