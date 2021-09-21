iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 732,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.51.

