iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,657.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

