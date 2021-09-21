iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF comprises about 3.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 525,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

