iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

EFG opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

