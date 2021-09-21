iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. 670,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

