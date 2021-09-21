iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.