iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,870,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.