iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,431. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

