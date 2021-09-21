iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

