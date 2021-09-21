iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. 5,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

