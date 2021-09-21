iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $439.39. 418,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,419. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.01 and its 200-day moving average is $425.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

