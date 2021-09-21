IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

