J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $165.75.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

