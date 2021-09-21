J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Mark W. Webb Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

