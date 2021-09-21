Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 24,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

About Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.