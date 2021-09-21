Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 141,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,495. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.