Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

