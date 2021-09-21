Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bankinter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.