Jefferies Financial Group Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $440.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.35.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $355.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,547,100 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,132,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 334,458 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.