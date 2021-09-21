Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEF. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE JEF opened at $35.90 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

