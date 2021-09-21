JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.08, but opened at $44.95. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 16,547 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

