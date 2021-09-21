JMP Securities Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $327.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.55.

Upstart stock opened at $293.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

