JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 1,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

