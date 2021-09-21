John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 159,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.