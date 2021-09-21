Josée Kouri Sells 17,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.33. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

