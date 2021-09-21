Josée Kouri Sells 17,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.33. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.97%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
