Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. 28,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,432. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

