JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,115 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 135.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

