JustInvest LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $551.90 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

