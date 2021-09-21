JustInvest LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 233,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

