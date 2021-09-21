JustInvest LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

