JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 41.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 261,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $293.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.