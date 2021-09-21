JustInvest LLC Takes $616,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

