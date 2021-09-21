Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Kadant worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.83. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

