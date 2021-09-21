Kalos Management Inc. Buys 347 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,019. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

