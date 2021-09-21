Kalos Management Inc. Buys 79 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $605.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,123. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $599.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

