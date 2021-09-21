Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PICB. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 273,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PICB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,189. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.