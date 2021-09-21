Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 370,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,594. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.