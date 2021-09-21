Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 17,731 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 1.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

IYM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,112. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.