Kalos Management Inc. Sells 12,860 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 21,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

