Kalos Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

NYSE AMP traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.70. 4,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.19. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

