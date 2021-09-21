Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.07

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $42.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a P/E ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.