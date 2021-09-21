Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KRNY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 334,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,631. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

