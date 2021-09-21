Keep3rV1 One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.32 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $320.34 or 0.00756962 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $64.07 million and $10.32 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

