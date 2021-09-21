Kenmare Resources plc (KMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 22nd

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KMR stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 425.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

In other news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

