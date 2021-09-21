KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $335.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $306.05 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $311.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.