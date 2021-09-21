KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $335.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.17.
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $306.05 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $311.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.