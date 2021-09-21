Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,425,000 after acquiring an additional 385,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

