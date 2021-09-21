KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36. KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

