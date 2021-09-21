Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

